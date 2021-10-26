HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Any last-minute Halloween shoppers may be out of luck this year.

After last year’s lockdown, the Halloween season this year appears to be in full swing as Americans are nearing the $10 billion mark on Halloween spending.

Businesses are struggling to keep up:

“It has been extremely hectic. We’ve seen stores with lines to the back of the store two weeks earlier than we normally do. And stores have been overcrowded. But we’re handling it. We’re understaffed and products flying off the wall, as quick as we get them in, they go right out the door,” says Spirit Halloween Regional Zone Manager, Steve Stapleton.

Stapleton says this year has been one of the busiest for Spirit Halloween, and they have already sold out of multiple items in the store.

“Home décor has been huge this year. I would’ve guessed that people are decorating a lot more this year than they ever have. We’ve sold out of our animatronics – those things sell super quick. A lot of our yard decorations and everything, and then a lot of the licensed stuff – Beetlejuice, hocus pocus – those things seem to be big sellers. They’re just flying out the door,” says Stapleton.

Stores across the country have had a harder time keeping up with the demand due to supply chain and labor shortages. So, Stapleton says as soon as they receive products, they try to “get it out as quickly as [they] can and get it onto the sales floor.”

I’m a last-minute shopper. What’s left?

“There are a lot of sections that are completely empty. We are completely sold out of a lot of the big-name ticket items. The shipments we’re getting in last-minute are odds and ends stuff. But we still have a great selection in certain areas. Kids costumes are pretty wiped out at all the stores. The adult section still looks pretty good. We still have some home décor left. And we’re trying to get as much out as we can. Most of our stores, the back room is completely empty. So what we have in the store is what we have,” explained Stapleton.

