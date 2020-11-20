LATEST: Clean-up for Secret Sandwich Society underway

UPDATE: 3:00 P.M. THURS NOV 19, 2020: The owner of Secret Sandwich Society, Lewis Rhinehart, told 59News they are beginning the clean-up process after the fire. Next week, they will begin to determine what can be saved. After that, they will begin the demolition process.

UPDATE: 6:15 P.M. FRI NOV 6, 2020: The WV State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire at Secret Sandwich Society.

The Fire Marshal’s Office told 59News they have not found any new information, but they will continue to investigate.

UPDATE: 5:45 P.M. THURS. NOV 5, 2020: FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Captain Matt Jeffries with the Fayetteville Fire Department told 59News they found the fire in the kitchen of the building.

“Ended up requiring about seven fire departments total here for mutual aid to help us as it was a large fire,” Jeffries said.

Owner of the Secret Sandwich Society and the Grove, Lewis Rhinehart, said one of his employees discovered the fire and made the call. Rhinehart said he’s prioritizing taking care of his employees during this time. Lewis said they will not be the end for the staple businesses, they will persevere.

“We were having one of the best years we’ve ever had since we reopened. Smashing last year’s numbers even during the pandemic. So you know, we’ll rebuild,” Rhinehart said.

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters from multiple departments are responding to a fire at one of Fayetteville’s most popular restaurants.

Fayette County dispatchers received a call at 7:18 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 for a fire at Secret Sandwich Society, located on Keller Avenue. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are both unknown at this time.

There is no word on any injuries, but Jan-Care Ambulance personnel are on standby.

Firefighters from Fayetteville, Oak Hill, Ansted, and Nuttal are at the scene. Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies are directing traffic around Keller Avenue and Court Street.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.