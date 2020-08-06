Latest COVID-19 Stimulus Bill in limbo in Congress

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There is still no deal on the latest round of COVID-19 economic Stimulus from Washington.

“As a result, Americans are facing another cliff,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky.

The U.S. Senate is now considering one-trillion dollars in economic aid. The House has already passed a three-trillion dollar package, but that doesn’t have the votes in the upper chamber. Areas where there is funding agreement include more testing and help for local health departments. There is also wide support for $90 billion to $100 billion in additional aid for local schools, especially to deal with online classes.

“We need to get it done. We need to help local schools. We need to help local schools, also with broadband,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio.

“To help them meet the challenges of social distancing, testing, and other problems. Distance learning and other problems that have appeared,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

But the two sides are still far apart on replacing the $600 weekly federal unemployment supplement. Many Democrats want it, while Republicans are pushing $200. Watch for a possible compromise soon.

“I don’t see them remaining at $600 dollars. I think they’re going to be anywhere between $350, $300 and $400. I think they will come to that agreement. That’s my gut reaction. That’s my feeling,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

Senator Manchin also predicted another $40 billion will be doled out to help rural hospitals. Several in the tri-state area have already closed.

“As for another round of individual stimulus, Senator Manchin now says there is wide, bipartisan support in Congress for sending most adults another 12-hundred dollar stimulus check,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

