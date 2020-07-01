Live Now
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Latest pandemic statistics for Mountain State released

by: Jessica Patterson

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s current cumulative percent positive rate is currently listed as 1.69%.

As of 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, the WV DHHR says the state has received 173,251 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,932 total cases, 555 of which are active, 2,284 recoveries and 93 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (440/18), Boone (22/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (120/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (20/3), Hardy (43/1), Harrison (61/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (226/5), Kanawha (314/9), Lewis (18/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (24/0), Marion (56/3), Marshall (40/1), Mason (18/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (40/0), Mineral (54/2), Mingo (17/3), Monongalia (161/14), Monroe (11/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (9/1), Ohio (95/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (24/1), Preston (64/15), Putnam (54/1), Raleigh (51/1), Randolph (157/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (18/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (78/8), Wyoming (7/0).

