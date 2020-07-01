Latest pandemic statistics for Mountain State released

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s current cumulative percent positive rate is currently listed as 1.69%.

As of 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, the WV DHHR says the state has received 173,251 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,932 total cases, 555 of which are active, 2,284 recoveries and 93 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (440/18), Boone (22/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (120/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (20/3), Hardy (43/1), Harrison (61/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (226/5), Kanawha (314/9), Lewis (18/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (24/0), Marion (56/3), Marshall (40/1), Mason (18/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (40/0), Mineral (54/2), Mingo (17/3), Monongalia (161/14), Monroe (11/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (9/1), Ohio (95/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (24/1), Preston (64/15), Putnam (54/1), Raleigh (51/1), Randolph (157/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (18/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (78/8), Wyoming (7/0).

