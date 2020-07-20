WV COVID-19 cases continue to climb, 77 people hosptialized state-wide

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The current cumulative percent positive rate is listed as 2.19%.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 234,857 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 5,142 total cases, 123 of which are probable. The total includes 1,576 active cases, 77 current hospitalizations, 3,466 recoveries and 100 deaths.

Confirmed cases per county, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:

Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (549/19), Boone (58/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (38/1), Cabell (219/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (101/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (61/4), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (140/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (534/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (21/0), Logan (47/0), Marion (136/3), Marshall (82/1), Mason (30/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (73/2), Mingo (60/2), Monongalia (748/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (21/1), Ohio (179/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (38/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (115/1), Raleigh (105/3), Randolph (199/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (203/9), Wyoming (8/0).

The graph below shows comparing the numbers reported at 10 a.m. on each of the specified dates shows the growth of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia from one week to the next.

