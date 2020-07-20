WV COVID-19 cases continue to climb, 77 people hosptialized state-wide

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The current cumulative percent positive rate is listed as 2.19%.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 234,857 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 5,142 total cases, 123 of which are probable. The total includes 1,576 active cases, 77 current hospitalizations, 3,466 recoveries and 100 deaths.
Confirmed cases per county, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:
Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (549/19), Boone (58/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (38/1), Cabell (219/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (101/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (61/4), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (140/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (534/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (21/0), Logan (47/0), Marion (136/3), Marshall (82/1), Mason (30/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (73/2), Mingo (60/2), Monongalia (748/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (21/1), Ohio (179/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (38/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (115/1), Raleigh (105/3), Randolph (199/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (203/9), Wyoming (8/0).
The graph below shows comparing the numbers reported at 10 a.m. on each of the specified dates shows the growth of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia from one week to the next.
