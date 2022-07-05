CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A trial was supposed to begin in Kanawha County Court this morning. Several counties and cities in West Virginia are suing three drug companies for their role in the opioid crisis in the state.

This comes on the heels of Monday night’s outcome where Huntington and Cabell County were dealt a big blow in their case against those same three distributors.

More than 40 counties and cities are suing Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson and saying the companies dumped millions of opioid pills in West Virginia for decades, causing the opioid epidemic. In a packed courtroom, a judge granted the request from both sides to continue the trial.

It’s suspected the cities and counties in today’s case are working on settlement talks with the drug companies after Monday’s ruling. There is no word on when the two sides will return back to state court.