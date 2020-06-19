Coronavirus Updates

Latest WV pandemic statistics released

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The cumulative percent positive rate is listed as 1.67%.

As of 10 a.m. June 19, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 145,932 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,435 total cases, 1,665 recoveries and 88 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (401/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (77/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (56/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (42/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (209/5), Kanawha (251/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (16/0), Mineral (50/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (134/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (61/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (21/1), Preston (32/6), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (28/1), Randolph (146/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (10/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (6/0).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

