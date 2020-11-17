Law enforcement searching for WV bank robbery suspect

SALEM, WV (WBOY) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to locate a suspect in a robbery at the Summit Bank in Salem on Tuesday.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, law enforcement agencies were informed of a reported robbery at 8:08 a.m. on Tuesday at the Summit Bank in Salem.

An unknown male individual, armed with a handgun, demanded money, according to the communication center.

A witness said that when she attempted to enter the bank through the back door a man came out and held a gun to her back.

The witness then stated that the male told her to start “zip-tying” individuals inside the bank, but when the witness took to long to do so, the male began to do so himself.

After everyone was restrained, the male then held a gun to another individual inside of the bank and demanded car keys, which he took and then fled the scene in the vehicle, according to the witness.

The Salem Police Department, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, arrived on scene, but the individual had already fled, communication center officials said.

The vehicle was later found on Cherry Camp Road in Salem, but the individual was not in it, according to the witness.

Law enforcement is currently on the lookout for the individual, and according to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, the male got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the Summit Bank in Salem on 11/17/2020 around 0800. The suspect entered the bank and presented a firearm demanding money. There were 5 victims present in the bank at the time of the robbery and there are no reported injuries. The male then stole a vehicle from a bank employee and fled the area. The vehicle has been recovered and the suspect remains at large. The HCSO and FBI are requesting anyone that saw the suspect (picture provided) in the area of Salem to please contact Crime Stoppers to assist investigators in establishing a timeline of events. We are also requesting you contact Crime Stoppers if you are a homeowner or business owner in the area with security cameras. Due to this being a cooperative effort it is of the utmost importance to contact Crime Stoppers by the provided means and not either agency directly.” Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Crime Stoppers can be contacted at: 304-255-STOP (7867) or www.crimestopperswv.com