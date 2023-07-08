MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith sent a letter on Friday saying former West Virginia University head men’s basketball coach, Bob Huggins, did not resign and is still the coach.

Pittsburgh Police arrested Huggins, 69, for DUI on June 17. A day later, Huggins announced his resignation in a statement to the West Virginia community. His resignation was accepted “in light of recent events.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the letter sent to WVU, Huggins never resigned and what was considered his resignation was, “based on a text message from Coach Huggins’ wife.”

The letter says Huggins would have to, “send the Athletic Director and WVU’s General Counsel notice in writing via registered or certified mail,” to resign under his contract.

The letter reads in part, “Accordingly, pursuant to the plain terms of the Employment Agreement, Coach Huggins remains the Head Basketball Coach for WVU.”

In a letter from the WVU Office of the General Counsel to the law firm, they say, “We are frankly confused by the allegations within the letter.”

They say James “Rocky” Gianola, who has represented Huggins, resigned and retired for Huggins over email. Athletics Director Wren Baker accepted the resignation, according to the Office of the General Counsel.

13 News has reached out to Huggins’ attorney. We will update this story when we hear back.