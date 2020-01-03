Lawmakers say economic development will take multifaceted approach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- On Friday the annual WV Legislative LookAhead covered several topics for the upcoming session, one of the panels attempted to tackle the issue of economic development in West Virginia.

Lawmakers on the panel agreed the state needs more businesses coming to West Virginia but how to get them here is another question. Some are working on repealing the Business Inventory tax, which Senate President Mitch Carmichael called the number one killer of jobs.

“I think we need to be smart, we need to really research this,” said Del. Doug Skaff, (D) Kanawha.

The panel was also asked about social issues and how those impact the state’s ability to bring new companies to West Virginia. The Fairness Act is expected to be debated yet again this year.

The state is also looking at ways to bring international business into the Mountain State. Although the promise of Chinese investment has not come to fruition, Hungary has visited to look into new opportunities.

“I’m making a trip to Hungary actually in April, or May to try and move that process along with those companies,” said Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch.