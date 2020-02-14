Lawmakers show support for National Organ Donor Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In honor of National Organ Donor Day, lawmakers delivered a proclamation of the state’s support Friday morning in the Capitol.

The day is focused on increasing awareness about organ donation and the lives that can be saved through donation and transplantation.

Delegate Sean Hornbuckle (D-Cabell) showed his support to both CORE and Donate Life West Virginia.

Hornbuckle donated a kidney to his sister in December 2019.

“I just want to be a spokesperson. There’s a lot of misinformation out there, especially as a young person. People being apprehensive, scared to do those things. I want to let them know it’s going to be okay and in the end, if you can save a life in any type of way it’s a good thing,” said Hornbuckle.

Lisa Johnson’s daughter Jasmine “Nicole” Moore, 26, became an organ donor after a car crash in 2012. She was in support of the proclamation as well as other West Virginians affected by donation and transplantation.

“It’s just letting know the importance that there are over 110,000 people on a national waiting list and there are 22 everyday waiting. Approximately every 10 minutes one new person is added to that waiting list – so it’s so important that people make that decision to save lives and be an organ donor,” said Johnson.

Currently, only 35 percent of West Virginians are registered, and 500 people in West Virginia are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

