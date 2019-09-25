Lawmakers updated on West Virginia budget picture

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Senators and Delegates received a budget update this week, as they met at the Capitol for their September committee meetings. Coal severance tax revenue is down 30% from this time last year, and natural gas taxes are down 48%. Republican leaders hope budget cuts can be avoided, but Democrats are not so sure.

“It’s going to reflect on this governor. You know it’s no longer ‘a rocket ship to the moon.’ It’s decreasing revenues and how are we going to react to those situations. How are we going to manage budgets?” said State Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, (D-Marion).

The Governor told state agencies there might be 4.5% budget cuts, but nothing is final. Legislative leaders are prepared to act if need be.

“Opportunities to save money or cut money in areas if we experience a decline in revenue. So we’re prudent, we’re cautious, but we’re optimistic as we move through the year in our budgeting process,” said State Senate President Mitch Carmichael, (R-Jackson).

The Revenue Department says tax income is back up in September after a decline in July and August of 50-million dollars. It will have final numbers for September next week.

“We will then have finished the first quarter and we’ll take another look at it. But things look much better today than they did a month ago,” said Secretary Dave Hardy, West Virginia Department of Revenue.

By contrast, last year the state took in a half-billion dollars more than originally projected.

Budget figures come out the first week of every month. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they will keep a sharp eye on this in order to try to avoid any budget cuts.