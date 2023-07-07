CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A lawsuit filed on Friday alleges that a teacher at Cabell Midland High School raped a student with special needs for almost three years.

The lawsuit names the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia State Board of Education and the Cabell County Board of Education, along with the teacher and people who worked at those agencies.

The lawsuit filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court said this happened between Fall 2005 and Spring 2008.

The lawsuit said the student had an “uninterested father and absentee mother,” where they would show up to school in an “unclean and unfed state.” Because of this, the teacher would allegedly allow the student to stay at their house.

The teacher would buy gifts for the student, including new shoes and boots, and hunting equipment, according to the suit. One alleged purchase for a new hunting rifle and supplies was $1,072.42.

The lawsuit alleges that the teacher began to rape the student in Fall 2005. It said this would happen at the teacher’s house, one of the teacher’s friend’s house, hotels, classrooms and their vehicle.

When the friend found out about the alleged abuse, they reported it to officials at Cabell Midland High School, according to the suit. Cabell Midland High School officials reported it to the West Virginia Board of Education and the Department of Health and Human Resources, the suit said.

The investigation started on Jan. 4, 2006, and ended on Jan. 19, 2006, when the DHHR said they could not find enough evidence of abuse, according to the lawsuit. The investigative report said they could not find enough evidence on Jan. 13, 2006. An investigation by the WVBOE was also happening, but the lawsuit said it is not clear why the investigation stopped.

The lawsuit also alleges that the teacher had the student’s medical records sent to their private residence.

A press release from Griffith Law Center, PLLC, said the teacher is currently teaching in Cabell County after moving out of state for several years.

13 News has reached out to the DHHR, WVBOE and the Cabell County Board of Education for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.