Lawsuit filed against DHHR in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- A 21-year-old woman is suing the WV Department of Health and Human Resources for their alleged negligence when she was a child.

The lawsuit states that the girl was in Foster Care before being placed with her biological father, who she barely knew. Her lawyer James Barber says he had a history of abuse that should’ve prevented this.

Soon after being placed in the home, she was pregnant and told her Stepmother, who told her therapist that the father of the child was her father. The DHHR placed her then with the stepmother, who the lawsuit claims was still in touch with the father. That stepmother is accused of taking the young girl to get an abortion to conceal evidence. The girl would eventually be returned to her father’s care. He is now in jail.

Barber says the woman is a “very strong lady” but they are looking for compensation to help her move on with her future.

DHHR told WOWK 13 News in a statement “DHHR is evaluating the claims and will be conducting an internal investigation.”