Lawsuit filed over death of inmate at West Virginia jail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The mother of a man who died hours after being booked into a West Virginia jail has filed a lawsuit.

WDTV-TV reports the lawsuit says Zachary Bailey was subdued by several correctional officers when he arrived at North Central Regional Jail in July. It says one officer laid on top of him while others watched even though Bailey said he was not able to breathe.

The suit alleges malicious conduct, negligent hiring and supervision, and a violation of Bailey’s state and federal constitutional rights.

Corrections officials said at the time that Bailey’s death was the result of a “medical episode.”

The state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety oversees the corrections division and deferred comment to its court filings. The station reports the state had not filed a response in court as of Tuesday.

