Lawsuit filed over death of West Virginia man during arrest

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

KENOVA, WV (AP) — The mother of a man who died while in police custody in West Virginia has filed a federal lawsuit.

The Herald-Dispatch reports that Olivia Dean accuses the city of Kenova and Officer Charles Newman of violating her son’s Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures as well as reckless or malicious conduct and deliberate indifference.

James Dean was arrested by Kenova police in April 2019. A police report says Dean fell while in custody and struck his head once.

The lawsuit says the medical examiner’s report showed Dean suffered multiple blunt force injuries to his head and concluded the death was a homicide. Kenova Mayor Tim Bias declined to comment.

