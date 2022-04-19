CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A former director at Princeton Community Hospital has filed a lawsuit alleging that he was fired after he voiced concerns about the safety of patients during a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Former Director of Cardiopulmonary and Therapy Services Mark Mustard was fired from his job at the West Virginia University Medicine affiliate in September 2021.

The lawsuit says Mustard was “highly outspoken” about the need for more staff in the respiratory services department to provide an adequate level of care during the delta variant surge.

A West Virginia University Medicine spokesperson declined to comment Tuesday on the lawsuit.