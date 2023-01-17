For background on this story, click here.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 13 News brings you an update on a truck accident and chemical spill that is still causing problems for residents on Paint Creek in West Virginia.

Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission President, says a lawsuit may be filed against the involved trucking company as early as this week.

Carper says the county has been pushing the company to clean up the mess for months. He also says people in the affected area are tired of waiting.