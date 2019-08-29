Lawyer: FBI involved in probe of deaths at VA hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK/AP) – A lawyer for the estate of a Vietnam veteran says the FBI is involved in an investigation of suspicious deaths at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia.

Attorney Tony O’Dell said Thursday that his client and others have indicated the bureau is involved in investigating the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin sent a letter to Attorney General Barr requesting every Department of Justice resource in the investigation into the suspicious deaths. After speaking with Attorney General Barr, Sen. Manchin says he has received assurances that the DOJ will provide every resource during the investigation.

O’Dell represents the estate of Army Sgt. Felix Kirk McDermott. He’s filed notice of a pending lawsuit that says the 82-year-old was wrongly injected with a fatal dose of insulin in April 2018. The death was ruled a homicide.

The FBI referred questions to the U.S. attorney’s office, which has declined to confirm or deny an investigation. The VA’s inspector general has confirmed he is investigating “potential wrongdoing.”

Sen. Manchin says 11 suspicious deaths have occurred at the hospital.