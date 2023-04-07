CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The law firm representing two people who have accused a West Virginia State Police trooper of sexual assault is asking local law enforcement to preserve evidence.

In two letters to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the law firm of Calwell Luce diTrapano and Forbes Law Offices detailed the alleged rapes and requested that the sheriff’s office preserve a list of items related to the alleged incidents.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those include audio or video recordings, investigative reports, medical records, notes, logs, duty records, charts, documents, assessments, employment records, incident reports, photos, statements, video or audio recordings, emails, text messages, social media messages or postings, and any other information that employees or agents of the sheriff’s office might have.

The same trooper is named in both letters, which detail alleged sexual assaults that took place in December of 2021 and in July of 2021.

The law firm also requested that the sheriff’s office disclose any evidence they may have related to any investigation into the trooper named by both alleged victims.