AMHERSTDALE, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Dustin Hurley with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County, West Virginia was in a car crash on Friday morning, the fire department says.

According to the East Fork VFD Station 600 says Lt. Hurley is an EMT with the Boone County Ambulance Authority along with being a Lieutenant with the Buffalo Creek VFD.

There is currently no word on Lt. Hurley’s condition.

The Buffalo Creek VFD says, “Dustin stands in need of all our prayers! We would like to ask everyone to join us in prayer for his healing.”