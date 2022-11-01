CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday.

West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date.

It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails.

“Unfortunately, each year, many hunters encounter a heart attack or stroke while hunting and, for many, they are fatal,” Government Relations Director Julie Warden says.

The campaign will educate hunters on the importance of having a daily plan, like when they will be gone and plan to come home, as well as what the warning signs and symptoms of different medical emergencies.

According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, one out of four calls they receive during hunting season every year is related to cardiovascular incidents.