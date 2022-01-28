Lincoln County man found guilty of murdering his wife

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Lincoln County man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday.

The Lincoln County Circuit Court says Edward Earl Jeffers, 35, is charged with the murder of his wife, Stephanie Jeffers. Court records show the opening statements for the trial were given and the prosecution’s witnesses were called in the Lincoln County Circuit Court today, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Jeffers’ defense team called no witnesses, and Jeffers himself did not testify. He has not yet been sentenced, and he will remain in the Western Regional Jail until he is.

According to the criminal complaint from 2017, authorities were called to a domestic disturbance around 1:08 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 at the Highland Apartments in Hamlin. The complaint states that on that day Stephanie Jeffers had called her mother “via public service” and told her her husband was “beating her.” Her mother then called 911.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Stephanie Jeffers outside the apartment complex with multiple stab wounds to her neck and torso. She was taken to a hospital in Cabell County where she was later pronounced dead.