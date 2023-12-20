LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Lincoln County.

According to Lincoln County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:24 p.m. on US-119 near Little Coal River Road and the Boone County line. Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say there is no word on the condition of the person taken to the hospital at this time.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Alum Creek Station 17 and South Charleston fire departments and Kanawha County medics responded to the scene.