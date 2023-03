Power outage warning banner. Power outage icon and sign on a black and yellow vector background. Blackout poster. Vector illustration EPS10.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 1,300 customers in the Lincoln County area are without power on Monday after a vehicle crash.

According to Phil Moye with Appalachian Power, the power went out around 5:40 p.m.

Moye says repairs are expected to be done by 12 a.m. on Tuesday.