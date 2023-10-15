LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to an early morning fire that damaged a home in Lincoln County.

According to the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Big Laurel Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. Firefighters say they used an “interior attack” to extinguish the fire.

Lincoln County dispatchers say no one was injured in the fire.

The Duval, Hamlin, West Hamlin and Guyan River volunteer fire departments along with Lincoln County EMS and Lincoln County 911 responded.