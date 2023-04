A home was destroyed by fire in Lincoln County on Saturday, April 8, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: West Hamlin Fire & Rescue)

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A home was destroyed by fire in Lincoln County on Saturday.

According to the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department, the blaze broke out around 5:52 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023 at a home on 2 Mile Road. Crews say the house was fully involved by the fire when they arrived.

Crews used a “defensive attack” to put the fire out, but say the house was a total loss.

The West Hamlin, Hamlin, and Guyan River volunteer fire departments responded along with Lincoln County EMS.