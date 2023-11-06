CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kids will be without daycare for a while after a fire broke out at a daycare in West Hamlin Sunday night.

According to Ron Porter, West Hamlin VFD Fire Chief, the fire occurred at the Lincoln Daycare Center around 8:50 p.m.

While there was reportedly significant damage, Porter said that the daycare should be able to open back up soon. A light fixture is believed to be the cause of the fire.

One responding firefighter was slightly injured but was quickly released from the hospital, Porter said. Only the owner was present at the time of the incident and was unharmed.

The West Hamlin, Hamlin, Salt Rock and Guyan River VFDs responded alongside Lincoln and Cabell EMS.