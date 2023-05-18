LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Lincoln County Clerk’s Office is expected to reopen tomorrow, Friday, May 19, after flooding closed the office on Tuesday.

Lincoln County Clerk Kristy Scraggs announced on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, that her office would be closed until further notice due to flooding that had seeped in through the ceiling of her first-floor office. She said the flooding damaged computers and came in contact with electrical outlets.

Due to the damage to electrical equipment, Scraggs deemed the office unsafe for her employees to work in. Her office says they have been working to clean up the mess and have had the electrical problems repaired. They also say they have had the damaged computers replaced.