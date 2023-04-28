LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Harts PK-8 Elementary School in Lincoln County was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

According to the Interm Superintendent of Lincoln County Schools Angie Urling, a person entered the school at approximately 12:30 p.m. The school staff immediately called authorities and placed the school on lockdown.

Urling says that the person was kept in the administrative offices, and did not enter any other part of the building. After law enforcement arrived, deputies removed the individual.

According to Urling, the students and staff were safe and the lockdown was lifted.