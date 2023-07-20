LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Lincoln County man will spend 12 years in prison for using social media under a pseudonym to distribute child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ said 37-year-old Dana Russell, of Griffithsville, went by the name Anthony Roberts on social media. They said he would use the Roberts name and others to distribute child pornography on Snapchat and Facebook in June, August and December 2020.

Court documents showed that Russell had two images depicting child pornography on his cell phone.

Russell will spend 12 years in prison, and 25 years under supervised release, the DOJ said. He had to register as a sex offender after being convicted of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in 2015.