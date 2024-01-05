LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Lincoln County Schools on Friday unveiled a new bus stop arm with neon red lights that officials say should help keep kids safe.

The arm extends nearly five-and-a-half feet and gives drivers extra visibility in the early morning. It will cost around $550 per arm, but Lincon County Schools Director of Transportation Peggy Stone says it is all worth it.

“With this stop sign, with it coming out and lighting up, we thought that would draw more attention,” Stone said. “You know, it’s like, ‘Hey, I need to stop,’ because when you see red, you should stop, but not all people do that.”

Stone said she got the idea from a workshop in Columbus and hopes to purchase one for each bus in the county. It is currently in the pilot phase.