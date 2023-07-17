LINCOLN, WV (WOWK) – A man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his relative this weekend.

According to Lincoln County Magistrate Court, Hubert Porter, 42, of Barboursville, appeared in court this morning for an arraignment hearing where he was advised that he is being charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in Western Regional Jail without bond.

Porter is accused in the shooting death of his relative 29-year-old Austin Porter, of Branchland, according to West Virginia State Police. The incident happened in the Davidson Trailer Court in the Branchland area around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

Hubert Porter was arrested after an hours-long manhunt, authorities said.