LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after a shooting in Lincoln County this weekend.

According to West Virginia State Police, the incident happened Sunday, July 2, 2023, to Merritts Creek Road in Griffithsville, WV. Troopers say the suspect, identified as Jeffery Tully, 58, of Spurlockville, WV, allegedly fired a shotgun at a man who was sitting in the driveway of a home.

The victim’s arm was injured during the incident, troopers say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WVSP says Tully was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and felony destruction of property in connection to the incident.