UPDATE (10:38 A.M. Saturday, Dec. 9): West Virginia State Police arrested a man in connection to a Hamlin stabbing.

WVSP says 25-year-old Chris Taylor, of Hamlin, was arrested for murder. He was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

They say their investigation is active and ongoing.

UPDATE (6:15 P.M. Friday, Dec. 8) – Route 34 in Hamlin remains closed as authorities investigate a homicide on Walnut Street.

According to West Virginia State Police, a man died on the way to the hospital after a stabbing. The incident happened around 1 p.m. Friday.

At this time, there is no information on any suspects or what led to the incident. Authorities also say they do not have an estimate on how long the roadway will remain closed.

The WVSP says they do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is dead after a stabbing in Lincoln County.

According to Lincoln County 911 dispatchers, the stabbing happened Friday, Dec. 8. on Walnut Street in Hamlin, West Virginia. Officials say the incident happened around 1 p.m.

Investigators are on the scene, and roads in the area have been blocked to preserve the scene.

Dispatchers say the victim died in a vehicle on the way to receive medical treatment.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene.