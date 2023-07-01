LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A suspect is dead after being shot by troopers in Lincoln County early Saturday morning.

West Virginia State Police say they responded to a domestic/shots fired call on Frances Creek at around 2:48 a.m.

They say that troopers were approached by another vehicle that stopped close to the troopers, and troopers identified the driver of the car as the suspect. WVSP says troopers “gave clear orders for the suspect to keep his hands in clear view,” and that the suspect pulled out a handgun.

Police say they fired multiple shots and struck the suspect who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.