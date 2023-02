LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A mudslide has closed all lanes of Route 3 near the One Mile Road intersection in Lincoln County.

Crews on the scene say the mudslide happened around 6:30 p.m.

The mudslide is causing around 100 vehicles to be stuck on Route 3.

West Virginia DOH crews are on the scene.

We have a crew on the scene. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.