LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two parents have been arrested after authorities responded to a child abuse complaint in Branchland, West Virginia on Tuesday morning.

According to West Virginia State Police, at 7:00 a.m. troopers arrived at the residence. Troopers say there were four children, ranging from two to six years old, living in squalor, without sufficient food or hygiene.

WVSP says that Lincoln County Child Protective Services removed all four children from the home. The parents, identified as Dustin Workman, 30, and Mattesha Lawrence, 26, were arrested for Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury.

Child Protective Services transported two of the juveniles to the hospital for medical treatment. This investigation is ongoing and we will update this story as more information becomes available.