LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two schools in Lincoln County closed early on Friday after severe weather blew the roof off of one school and caused a power outage at the other.

According to Francis Holton with Lincoln County Emergency Services, part of the roof blew off of Hamlin PK-8, and there is no power at Duval PK-8.

Students were released at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.