LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is in jail after allegedly firing a gun toward peoples homes in Lincoln County this weekend, and residents in the area say they’re still in shock over the incident.

Thirty-year-old Jaime Lucas of Branchland was arrested on Sunday by West Virginia State Police after he allegedly fired shots toward people’s homes on Saturday night in Lincoln County. He now is facing one wanton endangerment charge and is being held on a $10,000 cash only bond at Western Regional Jail.

Fear and concern have been constant on the minds of Long Branch Road residents in West Hamlin because residents heard gunshots outside of their homes on Saturday night.

Some of them even woke up to find bullet holes piercing through lights, garage doors, and other parts of their homes.

“It’s scary, and really somebody that’s doing that is really crazy,” Lincoln County resident Angie Donahue said.

Many residents said the shock hasn’t worn off just yet, and some said they were afraid to go to sleep the night after the shooting incident happened.

“They need to keep him in jail. If there was anybody with him in there helping, he needs to give them up, or they need to find them. I think he needs to stay in jail,” Donahue said.

Many say this incident hit too close to home, and they’re still on edge.

“If he gets out, he’s going to do it again. He’s going to kill somebody. How that would feel if he shot somebody?” resident Leland Adkins said.

While nobody was injured in this shooting incident, people living along Long Branch Road said they’re upset about the property damage.

“And it still should not have happened. People get out and work, and they pay for this stuff. It belongs to them. It’s not sitting out for people to come and shoot it up or steal it or anything like that,” Donahue said.

The shooting is still being investigated by West Virginia State Police.