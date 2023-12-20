UPDATE (10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20): US-119 near the Alum Creek exit has reopened after a man was flown to the hospital following a shooting in eastern Lincoln County.

UPDATE (10:26 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20): Two miles of US-119 are closed in both directions near the Alum Creek exit.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A shooting has been reported in eastern Lincoln County, according to dispatchers.

Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened Wednesday morning on Midway Road.

There is no word on any victims or suspects.

The West Virginia State Police are responding.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.