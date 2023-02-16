UPDATE: (8:43 P.M., Feb. 16, 2023) – Lincoln County Schools say they are working with 911, local stores, churches and community members to get supplies in case students have to spend the night at the school.

“We continue to monitor the weather in hopes that a safe window arrives for us to transport students home. Bus operators will remain on standby through the evening and night. We appreciate your understanding and patience. Student safety continues to be our number one priority,” Lincoln County Schools said on Facebook.

UPDATE: (6:30 P.M., Feb. 16, 2023) – Students from Lincoln County High School and Duval PreK-8 are still at school due to high water preventing them from getting home.

Lincoln County Schools says the students are supervised, have been fed and are being entertained with activities while at the schools.

Lincoln County Schools has released the following statement:

“As much as we want to deliver students home in a timely manner, we have decided to keep LCHS students who live in the Duval area at LCHS and Duval PK-8 students at the Duval PK-8 building in Hamlin until we are 100% certain waters have receded and transportation routes are safe. Students at both buildings are being supervised by adults, have been fed, and are entertained with activities. Safety is the top priority and we will keep you updated as we continue through the evening. School leaders are closely monitoring routes in the Duval attendance area and monitoring the weather forecast. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we continue to monitor this situation. Student safety continues to be our top priority.” Lincoln County Schools

Students at Harts PreK-8 were also stuck at school for a period of time, but were able to go home around 4:30 p.m.

UPDATE: (4:30 P.M., Feb. 16, 2023) – Students are now on their way home from school after high water and storms made some roads impassable for buses.

The vice principal at Harts PreK-8 says the school attempted to send students home earlier, but the bus got stuck in traffic. The bus then returned to the school where the students were fed while waiting for the road to clear. The vice principal says the buses just left again to attempt to get students home now that the road appears clear.

Lincoln County Schools says many students in the county are still at school due to flooding near their homes.

UPDATE: (3:04 P.M. Feb. 16, 2023) – Lincoln County Schools says the roadway closed near Harts has been cleared and the power pole has been removed from the scene. Officials say buses will now be able to take the impacted students from Harts PreK-8 home.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Some school buses are being held in Lincoln County due to flooding, officials say.

According to Lincoln County Schools, buses for Lincoln County High School and Duval PreK-8 students in the Duval area are not able to travel at this time due to high water.

LCS also says buses for Harts PreK-8 who live toward the Ranger area are not able to get through on Route 10 due to a power pole that has fallen and blocked the road to bus traffic near the State Road garage on Route 10.

School officials say the students impacted at all three schools are safe and in the school buildings. Officials with LCS say they will provide an update when it is safe to take the students home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lincoln County Schools announced earlier today they would be dismissing early due to high water in the county.