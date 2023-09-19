LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A 17-year-old killed in an ATV crash on Sunday has been identified.

According to a spokesperson for Logan County Schools, the teen’s name is Calvin Tyler Hensley.

Hensley was killed in an accident involving a four-wheeler and a car that happened along McClellan Highway in Harts, West Virginia.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Dispatchers said West Virginia State Police, Harts Fire Department and Lincoln County EMS responded. State Police handled the investigation.