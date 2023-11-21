LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle in Lincoln County caught fire after it struck a house in the Hamlin area.

According to Lincoln County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 10:56 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, in the area of Straight Fork Road and One Mile Road in Hamlin. Dispatchers say the vehicle caught fire due to the crash, but the fire had not spread to the home.

Lincoln County dispatchers say everyone did get out of the vehicle, but crews on scene have not confirmed if anyone was injured in the crash.

Dispatchers also say this home has been struck by a vehicle prior to this instance.

The Hamlin and West Hamlin fire departments, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County EMS are on scene.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.