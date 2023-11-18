ALKOL, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested Saturday morning after they barricaded themselves in an Alkol residence with a rifle.

According to a release from the West Virginia State Police, a family returned to their residence on Julian Road in Alkol, WV, when they noticed a man, Samuel Elliot Miller, 33, in their house.

When law enforcement arrived around 2 a.m., Miller brandished a rifle that he had found in the residence and refused to comply with commands to exit. After the WVSP Special Response Team arrived, Miller eventually walked onto the porch and dropped the rifle, allowing law enforcement to take him into custody.

Miller was transported to Western Regional Jail to await arraignment and charged with burglary, brandishing a weapon and obstructing.