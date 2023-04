LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are heading to a scene of what dispatchers say is a fatal crash in Lincoln County.

Dispatchers say the incident happened on “a remote area” of Fox Chase Road near Sod. According to Lincoln County Dispatch, a vehicle went over the hill and hit a tree.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.