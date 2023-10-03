HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It is time once again to induct the newest class into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

The ceremony took place at the Museum of Radio & Technology in Huntington Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at 7 p.m.

The West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame was created to recognize exceptional broadcasters throughout the Mountain State who have “brought great honor to the state or contributed to its cultural heritage by entertaining, informing or otherwise enhancing the means of broadcasting.”

This year’s inductees include founding member of the Mountaineer Sports Network Mike Parsons, WVRC Media’s Joe Parsons, Broadcast Attorney and Engineer Tom Taggart, V100 Radio’s morning team of Steve Bishop and Jenny Murray, and posthumously Radio DJ Jay Jarrell.