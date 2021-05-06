Second person charged with murder after woman’s body found in well

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a second person is being arrested and charged with murder in the death of Cheyenne Johnson, whose body was found in a well Monday, May 3.

Kanawha County Chief Deputy Greg Young says Virginia Smith has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Young says Virginia Smith is not related to 41-year-old Michael Smith who was also charged with murder in Johnson’s death Monday, May 3.

According to Young, a juvenile witness interviewed during the investigation told law enforcement they saw Virginia Smith shoot Johnson.

On Monday, Michael Smith was charged with murder after allegedly admitting to murdering her and putting her body down a mine well on his property.

After the body was recovered, the sheriff’s office identified the body as Cheyenne Johnson through tattoos. She had been missing since the previous Thursday. Young says at this time in the investigation, they believe the murder happened the same day Johnson was last seen.

While the autopsy is not complete at this time, Young says the gunshot wound would be “unsurvivable” and there were also other wounds to Johnson’s body.

The investigation is ongoing and a motive has not been determined at this time.