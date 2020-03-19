Live, Town Hall Meeting on Coronavirus 7 to 8 pm on WOWK-TV

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — “This is serious stuff. This is really serious stuff. And in the State of West Virginia, I don’t want us to be asleep at the switch,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The almost daily press briefings by Governor Jim Justice, have become one of the hallmarks of the coronavirus pandemic. First it was cancellation of the state high school basketball tournaments, then the closure of all schools for at least two weeks. Now restaurants are restricted to carry-out only menus, while bars and casinos are closed. Health clubs and gyms are shut down as well.

“It this virus were to aggressively attack us, we are a very high risk population,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“That’s because West Virginia is already one of the most unhealthy states in the country, with high rates of diabetes, obesity, and heart and lung disease,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

The states large senior population is among the most vulnerable, and that brought a plea to the public.

“They need to take of their parents, their grandparents, and their great-grandparents. They need to shop for them. Keep them out of crowds,” said Bill Crouch, WV Secretary of Health.

Having adequate testing for Coronavirus has been one of the state’s biggest needs, with calls for help to the federal government and the medical industry:

“So currently I have enough tests, and supplies and everything else, to do maybe 500 people… So I said we don;t need you here, send us the supplies and we can do it our selves. So we’ve put that request in,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, WV Public Health Officer.

The West Virginia Governor and key staff members will address all of these issues in more, in our “live” statewide, town hall meeting- on a special “West Virginia Tonight” edition “Facts over Fear”, on this station form 7 to 8 pm.