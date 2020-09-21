LIVE: Virtual GameChanger summit kicks off

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and other leaders from across the Mountain State will be participating in the Game Changer summit.

The virtual event kicks of today, Monday, Sept. 21, focusing on opioids and substance use disorder. GameChanger is a national event, with live on-location performances across the country by nationally known trauma-informed speakers.

The summit will be available to all of the 157,000 middle and high school students across the Mountain State.

As I’ve said many times, our kids in West Virginia are our greatest treasure,” Justice said. Our goal should always be to empower children to make healthy choices and become leaders in their communities. That’s exactly what the Game Changer virtual summit is going to do.”

For more on the summit, visit wv.gamechanger.com.